Gene Foster Cassetty

November 7, 1943 – November 18, 2019

BELLEVUE – Gene Foster Cassetty, 76, died on Nov. 18, 2019 in Fort Worth, TX.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 20 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Nov. 21 at Bellevue Cemetery with Pastor Robert Slayton officiating.

Cassetty was born on Nov. 7, 1943 in Farmersville to Leon and Mildred (Rowan) Cassetty. He grew up in Littlefield and Vega, TX. He married Rita Wells on Jan. 8, 1965. Cassetty was a member of the IBEW and worked as a journeyman electrician and retired after 37 years. He also served the community on the Bellevue Volunteer Fire Department.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Leon Cassetty Jr. and Bobby Cassetty.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Rita Cassetty; son, Bryon Cassetty, Bellevue; daughter, Lynette Erwin, Corinth; and six grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.