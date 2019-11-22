Georgia Laverne “JoJo” Griffin

July 15, 1942 – November 19, 2019

BOWIE – Georgia Laverne “JoJo” Griffin, 77, went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 19, 2019 in Bowie, TX.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 21 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A graveside service was at 2 p.m. on Nov. 22 at Lindale Cemetery in Bowie with Pastor Gregg Shaw officiating.

Georgia was born on July 15, 1942 in Corsicana to Elliott and Mary (Holman) Jameson. Over the years she worked for Service Title in Bowie and was the office manager for Service Title in Jacksboro. Georgia then became the office manager for Whittsit Oil Company in Jacksboro, and eventually retired after many years of service, as the office manager and legal secretary of The Underwood Law Firm in Bowie.

She was a member of the Bowie Art League in the 1960s and 1970s. Georgia was an immaculate artist in oil, pastel, watercolor and charcoal, and she also loved making her own cards. Georgia enjoyed flowers and working in her yard. Georgia was an animal lover of every species from cats and dogs to birds and terrapins.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Dean “Fudd” Griffin and her parents.

She is survived by her three children, Floyd Ford and wife Geneva, Springtown, Soncia Self and husband John, Bowie, and Lynn Mayfield, Bowie; five grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; sister, Mary Harper and nephew, Steve Harper both of Fort Worth.

Floral tributes are welcome, but should friends desire memorials can be made in honor of Georgia to the diabetes or cancer foundation of your choice.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

