Jackrabbits win at Iowa Park

The Bowie Jackrabbits completed their first week with some up and down results.

The Jackrabbits dropped their first game of the season against Grandview 58-42 thanks to a big third quarter from the Zebras, but got their first win on Tuesday at Iowa Park on the back of a strong pressure defense 50-19.

Bowie opened against Grandview on Nov. 16 at Lipan. Even with some of the Zebras missing due football, the Jackrabbits were still at a size disadvantage.

The game was close in the first half with Grandview holding a narrow 22-19 lead. The game was broken open in the third quarter when the Zebras offense more than doubled their points to go up 46-27. Bowie could not make up the ground in the third quarter despite outscoring Grandview. The final score was 58-42.

Bowie bounced back as it traveled to Iowa Park on Tuesday. Both teams came out and could not buy a basket in the first half. The Jackrabbits defense did a good job of not allowing many good looks for the Hawks while Bowie just could not knock down open shots or finish around the rim.

The Jackrabbits still led 15-6 at halftime and did not seem worried they were going to lose, but they still needed to play better.

The press defense from Bowie picked up its intensity in the second half. This allowed some easy transition points which in turn got the offense rolling.

The Jackrabbits doubled their points in the third quarter while allowing only three points from Iowa Park. Bowie led 30-9 heading into the fourth quarter. With the game in hand, the Jackrabbits wanted to finish the game strong.

The game picked up for both teams in the fourth quarter. The 30 combined points scored in the quarter almost equaled the 39 combined points in the first three quarters.

Bowie extended its lead in the quarter as the energy at the end of the game was dwarfed the energy both teams played with to start the game. The Jackrabbits won big 50-19 to pick up their first win of the season.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.