James L. Snapp Jr.

February 27, 1935 – November 15, 2019

SAINT JO – James L. Snapp Jr., 84, died on Nov. 15, 2019 at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Carrollton, TX.

A visitation was from 10-11 a.m. on Nov. 18 at Scott Funeral Home. A graveside service was at 11 a.m. on Nov. 18 in the Center Point Cemetery, north of Saint Jo with Teresa Wahl officiating.

Snapp was born on Feb. 27, 1935 in west Texas. He attended school at Mt. View and Saint Jo. He graduated with the class of 1953. After graduation he went to work for The Rock Island Railroad until he retired in 1997.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Lawrence Snapp, Sr. and wife, Frances Snapp; a sister, Oneita Snapp Harrill and a brother, Louis Deward Snapp.

He is survived by three sons, Kevin, Saint Jo, Danny, Astoria, OR and Mark, Spokane, WA, three grandchildren; four great grandchildren; one sister, Roberta Price, Saint Jo; and several nieces and nephews.