Jane Curlin Campbell

December 23, 1927 – November 12, 2019

NOCONA – Jane Curlin Campbell, 91, died on November 12, 2019.

A visitation with the family will be at 1 p.m. on Nov. 16 at First United Methodist Church in Nocona.

The funeral will be at 2 p.m. on Nov. 16. Burial will follow at the Nocona Cemetery.

She was born on Dec. 23, 1927 in Trenton to E.L. and Maye Wilson, the sixth of eight children.

When she was attending North Texas University in Denton she met James Ernest Curlin and they married on June 18, 1947. The couple had four children, Sherry, Cindy, Jay and John. They were married for 22 years before his death in 1969. She then was married Don Campbell (Campy) for 22 years.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers and sisters, Aubrey, Ellie, MayGene, Lloyd, Dot, Hoyt, and Bev; and daughter, Sherry Curlin Barker.

She is survived by her children, Cindy Curlin Staley and Joseph A. Staley, James Ernest Curlin, Jr. (Jay) and Donna Mathis Curlin, John Wilson Curlin and Sheila Pieratt Curlin, Carol Campbell and Claire Bow; 10 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; a niece and family; and four nephews and their families.