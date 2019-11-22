Joyce Nell Penaluna

July 27, 1937 – November 18, 2019

SANGER – Joyce Nell Penaluna, 82, died on Nov. 18, 2019 in Sanger, TX.

A visitation was from 6-7 p.m. on Nov. 22 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Nov. 23 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Dave Woodbury officiating. Interment will follow in Nocona Cemetery.

She was born on July 27, 1937 in Spanish Fort to her parents Sam and Geneva Brown Sterling. She worked for a few years as a teacher, after that she was a homemaker. She married Herman Penaluna on Dec. 24, 1956 in Gainesville. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Nocona.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband.

She is survived by her son, Steven Penaluna, Nocona; one grandchild and three great grandchildren.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.