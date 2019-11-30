Just 1 more week until Bowie Christmas festival

It is just one week until the 2019 Fantasy of Lights Christmas Festival on Dec. 7.

Festival weekend opens on Dec. 6 with the popular Sip and Stroll With Me. Shoppers are invited to enjoy refreshments while checking out the many specials offered by participating merchants.

The festival takes place on Dec. 7 with activities all day leading up to the lighted parade at 7 p.m. This year’s parade theme is Christmas movies and all entries must be lighted. There is a $250 sweepstakes prize winner, a $100 prize for first place and $50 for second place in each of the following categories: Community/non-profit, business, equestrian and decorated vehicle. Read the full schedule of events in the weekend News.