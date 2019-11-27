Lady Indians beat Burkburnett 66-37

The Nocona Lady Indians bounced back after their first loss of the season with a home win against Burkburnett on Friday.

The Lady Indians won in decisive fashion 66-37 as they did a good job of pulling away from the Lady Bulldogs in the second and fourth quarter thanks to their defense.

The first quarter saw Nocona going inside to post player Karlee Brown. The sophomore score nine of the team’s 17 points as the Lady Indians led 17-11 heading into the second quarter.

The defense for Nocona came alive to force some turnovers and get some stops while the offense picked it up.

Leading scorer Averee Kleinhans scored nine of the team’s 21 points in the quarter as the game was blown wide open. The Lady Indians 38-17 at halftime.

In the third quarter Burkburnett came out better than Nocona did. While the Lady Bulldogs only made up three points, the three three-pointers given up and the way they almost equaled their total from the first half did not show the Lady Indians playing up to their potential.

The lead was still safe for Nocona at 49-31 heading into the fourth quarter, but Coach Kyle Spitzer wanted his team to finish strong.

The defense again picked up the intensity to finish the game, limiting the Lady Bulldogs to only six points.

The offense made three three-pointers in the quarter, with two coming from Kylie Rose off the bench.

The Lady Indians finished the fourth quarter outscoring Burkburnett 17-6 to win by almost 30 points, 66-37.

The Lady Indians next game is at Lipan at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 3.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.