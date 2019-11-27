Lady Rabbit comeback falls short

The Bowie Lady Rabbits traveled to Collinsville on Friday to play the tough Lady Pirates.

Collinsville gave the Lady Rabbits their most difficult game of the year and their first loss, winning 74-68.

The first quarter was played almost to a tie as Bowie led 16-15. Both teams were playing press defenses that led to a fast pace the Lady Rabbits did better in the second quarter.

Bowie stretched its little lead to seven, leading 35-28 at halftime.

The third quarter had Collinsville come out and light it up from three-point range. The Lady Rabbits continued to score at their same pace, but the blitz of scoring from the Lady Pirates almost reversed the lead as Collinsville scored 29 points in the quarter. Bowie trailed 57-51 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lady Pirates eventually went up by double digits in the fourth quarter, but the Lady Rabbits made a charge late in the fourth quarter and eventually tied the score up late. Unfortunately, Bowie could not execute in the final minutes where Collinsville did. The Lady Pirates won 74-68.

