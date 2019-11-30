Lady Rabbits host holiday tournament

The Bowie girl’s basketball program hosted its second Hoopin’ into the Holidays tournament this week on Monday and Tuesday.

Featuring eight other varsity programs, the Lady Rabbits went 3-1 during the two days.

Bowie kicked off the tournament against a familiar foe, Burkburnett. Having beaten the Lady Bulldogs the previous week, it still was surprising how one-sided the Lady Rabbits won. Bowie beat Burkburnett 66-20 as Camberley Gunter and Jasmine Jones each scored 13 points.

The Lady Rabbits second game on the first day went the same way as Bowie played Pilot Point. Bowie won 78-41 to wrap up a great first day. Abbi Gamblin led the team with 20 points and Hope Jones had 16.

While the Lady Rabbits were undefeated after the first day, Coach Joe Crabb wanted to see his team challenged in its first tournament. He got his wish on Tuesday against Muenster.

In a low scoring game that was competitive, the Lady Hornets handed Bowie its first loss of the tournament, winning 45-30. Jayci Logan and Jones each scored 10 points to lead the team.

The Lady Rabbits finished up the tournament with another challenging game against Alvord. The two teams battled back and forth, but Bowie came out on top 60-54. Jones led the team with 14 points and Gamblin joined her in double figures with 11.

Both Jones and Gamblin were named to the varsity all-tournament team at the end of it all.

The Lady Rabbits next travel to Godley to play at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 3.

To read the full story and see scores from all of the Lady Rabbits teams, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.