Lady Rabbits pick up win against WFHS 55-32

By Jordan Neal

The Bowie Lady Rabbits kicked off their season on Tuesday at home despite many of their players playing that same night in the volleyball playoffs.



It did not matter as the Lady Rabbits took it to Wichita Falls High School easily, winning 55-32.



Bowie’s press defense along with its faster paced offense allowed the Lady Rabbits to develop a 17-6 lead after the first quarter. Things never got closer as Bowie extended the lead to 29-9 at halftime.



Some of the intensity was lost in the second half as the Lady Coyotes actually outscored the Lady Rabbits 16-13 in the fourth quarter, but the lead was so far out of reach it did not matter.

