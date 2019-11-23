Lady Rabbits win at Burkburnett

The Bowie Lady Rabbits traveled to Burkburnett on Tuesday to pick up the team’s third win of the season.

The Lady Rabbits established a comfortable lead early and rode that to a 57-40 win in a game that saw a lot of press defense on both sides.

Bowie got things going in the first quarter with its defense and led 23-11 after the first quarter. The teams played almost even in the second quarter, allowing the Lady Rabbits to stay on top by double-digits and lead 34-22 at halftime.

The third quarter saw Bowie’s defense stop the Lady Bulldogs from scoring in double digits for the only time in the game as the Lady Rabbits lead continued to grow, leading 46-28.

The fourth quarter again saw both teams play pretty evenly, but Bowie’s lead never threatened to go below 12 points at any time. The Lady Rabbits won the game 57-40.

Jayci Logan led the team with 17 points, four assists, eight rebounds and five steals while nailing thee three-pointers. Post Hope Jones also scored in double figures as she finished with 12 points and hauling in six rebounds.

Brysen Richey also had a team high four assists while collecting four rebounds and four steals. Abbi Gamblin scored eight points while dishing three assists and grabbing three rebounds.

