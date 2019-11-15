Letters to Santa deadline is Dec. 7

Santa Claus has emailed The Bowie News to remind everyone of the Dec. 7 deadline to submit your letter to St. Nick for the Christmas greetings edition of the News.

Letters may be dropped off at Santa’s Mailbox at The Bowie News office at 200 Walnut Street or at one of the Santa’s Mailboxes located at the county schools by Dec. 3. Forms also are available at the News office.

Letters to Santa will be published in the Dec. 21 holiday greetings edition of the Bowie News, afterwhich they will be sent by express to the North Pole for the big guy in plenty of time for Christmas.