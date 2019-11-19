Lindsey Renae Russell

July 7, 1983 – November 14, 2019

NOCONA – Lindsey Renae Russell, 36, died at Nocona General Hospital on Nov. 14, 2019.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Nov. 22 at First Baptist Church in Nocona with the Rev. Dave Woodbury officiating.

Russell was born in Bowie on July 7, 1983. She graduated from Nocona High School in 2002.

She was preceded in death by her father, Bill Russell; grandfathers, Gerald Russell and Roy Nix; grandmother, Joyce Nix; and great grandmothers, Ova Lee Whitehead and Era Nix.

She is survived by her mother, Lisa Russell; sister, Jena Russell Eldred; brother, Sam Russell; three nieces; three nephews; grandmother, Wanda Russell; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Lucky Paws or the Montague Child Welfare Board would be greatly appreciated.