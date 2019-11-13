Lions Club readies special event Saturday

Members of the Bowie Lions Club will recognize November’s Diabetic and National Eye Month with an event on Nov. 16.

The Lions will set up at Brookshire’s and Walmart from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. handing out information on how to protect your vision and how transplant collection is done at Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. The club also is collecting eye glasses which are repaired and sent around the world.

The SPOT-VISION camera will be available Saturday to check your eyes at Brookshire’s from 10 a.m. to noon and Walmart from noon to 2 p.m.