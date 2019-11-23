Local educator plans run for 13th congressional seat

Mark Neese

Bowie Elementary School counselor Mark Neese has pitched his hat into the political ring to run for U.S. Congressman in the 13th district.

Thursday, Neese announced his intention to run as he pursues a petition to have his name on the ballot, which requires 500 names. A 20-year educator and a political science major, he said a trip to the inauguration three years ago rekindled his desire to serve in another capacity.

Montague County is at the southern edge of congressional district 13 which is running wide open with longtime Congressman Mac Thornberry deciding not to run after serving since 1994. More than a half a dozen prospects have indicated they will run. Read more on the primary filings in the weekend Bowie News.