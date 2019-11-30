Nocona basketball teams challenged before holiday

Both Nocona basketball teams got some work in this week before the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Lady Indians played two games on consecutive days at the Glen Rose Showcase and went 1-1 while the Indians played a low scoring game against Alvord at home on Tuesday they won 34-31.

The Nocona boy’s team played the tough Bulldogs team in its lowest scoring game of the season.

“They were very good at keeping us from doing what we wanted to do offensively,” Coach Colby Schniederjan said. “It was a great challenge for us as we had to adjust on the fly to make things happen.”

The Nocona girl’s team first played the host Glen Rose on Monday. Despite being undersized, the Lady Indians hung with the Lady Tigers all game. Glen Rose led 32-29 at halftime

Nocona had a good defensive third quarter and held a one point lead 42-41 going into the fourth quarter. The Lady Indians could not close out the game in regulation as the teams were tied 54-54, forcing overtime.

Unfortunately, Nocona could not come out on top as the Lady Tigers won 62-59.

The Lady Indians came back the next day and played another bigger 4A school in Midlothian Heritage. The game was a bit of a slower pace as Nocona’s defense held the Lady Jaguars to under 10 points in the first two quarters. The Lady Indians led at halftime, but only 23-17.

Nocona’s defense picked up even more in the third quarter, allowing only two points to Midlothian Heritage. The Lady Indians pulled away to a 35-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lady Jaguars found their stroke in the final quarter, doubling its score. Nocona almost kept pace to keep its big lead safe. The Lady Indians won 52-38.

Both Nocona teams will travel to play one of the best 1A program’s in the state, Lipan, on Dec. 3. The Lady Indians will play at 6:30 p.m. and the Indians at 7 p.m.

