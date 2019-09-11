Nocona loses to Peaster in bi-district

The Nocona Lady Indians’ season came to an end on Tuesday as they played Peaster in the bi-district round at Chico.

The match went to five sets where the Lady Greyhounds came out on top in the end, winning the final two sets.

The first set saw Peaster make its move midway through the set. An 8-7 lead grew to 13-7, a margin the Lady Indians just could not make up. The Lady Greyhounds won the first set 25-17 to take an early lead.

The second set was much more competitive. The teams were tied at 10-10 and Nocona led by the smallest margin 18-17 a little later. The Lady Indians then won four of the next five points to open the lead to 22-18. From there, Nocona closed out the set strong 25-20 to tie the match up.

The third set saw the Lady Indians slowly build a lead early 9-6. Peaster closed the gap to 13-12 and eventually tied the score at 20-20. Nocona was able to close things out down the stretch to win 25-23, taking a 2-1 lead.

The fourth set was a frustrating one for the Lady Indians. The Lady Greyhounds took an early lead and would not relinquish it. Nocona never let the lead grow more than three points and several times, cutting the lead to 21-19 as the set wound down.

Unfortunately, the Lady Greyhounds won five of the next six points to close out the set 25-20, forcing a fifth and final set.

The two teams were tied at 4-4 early on. Peaster won the next two points to lead 6-4 and the Lady Indians struggled to make up that margin. Still trailing by two, 9-7, the Lady Greyhounds extended their lead to four, 11-7. With only so few points left, Nocona would need to go on a run to start making up the points.

It would not come to pass as the Lady Indians lost 15-9 to lose the fifth set and the match, ending their season.

Coach Tiffany Clay was not happy with the result as her team had aspirations of trying to get to the regional tournament this year after falling a game short last season.

“I hate that our season ended earlier than what we had expected, but these girls grew so much during the season,” Clay said. “We faced and played through so many injuries and they always seemed to rise above the adversity.”

