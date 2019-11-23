Nocona teams battle on the road

Both of Nocona’s basketball teams had road games on Tuesday night.

The Indians traveled to Archer City and won their season opener 56-45 while the Lady Indians lost their first game of the season at Era 52-45.

The boy’s team got out to a good start in the first quarter making four three-pointers and leading 20-12. While the scoring went down in the second and third quarters for Nocona, the Indians had built a double digit lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams’ offenses came alive in the fourth quarter, with Nocona almost equaling its first quarter start scoring 19 points to close out the game. The Wildcats almost equaled that mark scoring 18, but it was not enough to close a double digit gap as the Indians won 56-45.

The Nocona girl’s team started off the game against the Lady Hornets by falling behind a little as Era Led 14-10 after the first quarter. The second quarter saw the Lady Indians tie the score up at 22-22 at halftime.

The third quarter saw Nocona pull away, outscoring the Lady Hornets 17-7 in the quarter and taking a 39-29 lead. Averee Kleinhans scored 13 of her teams points in the quarter to help build the lead.

Unfortunately, Era came back. The Lady Indians offense stalled out and only scored six points in the quarter. Era exploded to score 23 points with 17 coming from Briana Knabe in the quarter.

It was enough to push the Lady Hornets over the top to win 52-45.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.