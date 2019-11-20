Panthers win first playoff game since 2010

The Saint Jo Panthers played Aquilla on Friday at Scurry-Rosser in the program’s first bi-district playoff game since 2010.

The Panthers took a double digit lead in the first quarter and got better as the game went on, eventually ending the game early due to mercy rule with a little more than two minutes left in the game, winning 66-20.

The game started with the Cougars receiving the opening kickoff and marching down the field in 11 plays to score the first touchdown on a short run to take a 6-0 lead.

While Aquilla took almost five minutes off the clock, Saint Jo wasted little time in its response. On the second play running back Logan Brawner broke loose for a 35-yard touchdown. The good kick put the Panthers in front 8-6.

Saint Jo’s defense then stepped up. Taking advantage of a holding call that moved the ball back, the Panthers defense did a good job containing the Cougar’s shifty playmaker Connor McCurd three straight plays to force a turnover on downs.

Two plays later Brawner was in the end zone again scoring on a 15-yard run making the lead 16-6 still in the first quarter.

Saint Jo put itself in good position to extend the lead as it recovered the onside kick right after. Unfortunately, Aquilla was able to stop the Panthers offense near midfield as the first quarter came to an end.

At the start of the second quarter Saint Jo forced and recovered a fumble on a fourth and short play. After driving down into the Cougar’s territory, quarterback Eli Jones found Logan Morman open for a 23-yard touchdown pass. The kick made the score 24-6.

Aquilla tried to change some things up on offense as McCurdy looked to pass. It did not work on the next drive as Chance Bennett intercepted the pass.

Jones had a big run and dumped a pass off to Brawner to get the ball close. Brawner then scored on a run to up the lead to 30-6.

On the next drive the Cougars went away from McCurdy. They found success and a personal foul call on the defense got the ball within the 10-yard line where Aquilla scored on a short run. The kick was good to cut the lead to 30-14.

Things looked to get interesting as the Panthers fumbled the ball away on their next possession on their own 25 yard line. With a little more than a minute to go, the Cougars could make it a one score game before halftime if they scored.

Aquilla got down to Saint Jo’s one yard line where the Panthers held them as time expired, keeping the score at 30-14.

Saint Jo started the second half on a good note. Receiving the ball first, Jones hit Pepe Gam for a 51-yard touchdown pass, upping the lead to 37-14.

The Cougars would not go away. With the Panthers defense looking like they might force another turnover on downs, on a fourth and seven McCurdy completed a miracle pass over the top for a 42-yard touchdown pass. It made the score 37-20, but from then on it was all Saint Jo.

Brawner scored four more rushing touchdowns as the defense forced two turnovers on downs and Jones intercepted a pass. The final touchdown from Brawner was a 50-yard run that stopped the game due to mercy rule with 2:20 left to play. The Panthers won 66-20.

