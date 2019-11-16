Parade entry deadline Nov. 22

It’s time to get your entry form in for the 2019 Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade. Deadline to register is Nov. 22.

Entry forms are available at the Bowie Community Development Office at 101 E. Pecan and on the board’s Facebook page.

The parade takes place at 7 p.m. on Dec. 7.

This year’s theme is Christmas movies and all entries must be lighted. There is a $250 sweepstakes prize winner, a $100 prize for first place and $50 for second place in each of the following categories: Community/non-profit, business, equestrian and decorated vehicle.

Those with questions may call BCDB at 872-6246.