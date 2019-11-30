Partners in Play select new project

Partners In Play, Bowie Intermediate School Junior Future Problem Solving team, is striving to increase the play area for the students in the Bowie intermediate community, so they will have greater opportunity to relieve stress through outdoor play.

This school year Partners In Play plans to paint playground games, sensory paths, and help construct an outdoor basketball court.

As the National Association for the Education for Young Children points out, “Play helps your children grow emotionally. It is joyful and provides an outlet for anxiety and stress.” Read the full story in your weekend Bowie News.