Party primary filings open slow

Party filings opened this week for the 2020 primary elections with only a few incumbents joining the races early.

Filing runs through Dec. 9 for the March 3, 2020 election.

On the national level citizens will select a presidential party nominee, as well as one senator from Texas. Congressman Mac Thornberry has decided not to run for his district 13 seat, with multiple candidates throwing their hat into that ring. Within the Montague County races three incumbents and one newcomer have filed for the elections. Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.