Playoff Volleyball Roundup

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs won their area playoff game on Thursday night as it took on Savoy at Valley View.

The Lady Bulldogs beat the Lady Cardinals in straight sets, though the first two sets proved to be tougher than they could have been as several Prairie Valley players were not at 100 percent.

“The stomach virus hit the team hard leading up to the game,” Coach Jeannie Carpenter said. “As the day went several girls began to feel the effects. By game time we were still unsure if a couple of girls would be able to play, but they were able to play through it.”

The final set scores were 25-20, 25-21 and 25-8.

Carpenter was proud of her girls for being able to fight through illness and not let it get in the way of their aspirations and all of the hard work they have put into this season.

The team hopes the illness will be an afterthought in the team’s next game. The Lady Bulldogs get a rematch against county foe Saint Jo in the regional quarterfinals.

The game will be played at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 12 at North Central Texas College.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears season came to an end sooner than they would have liked on Tuesday as they lost to Graford at Perrin-Whitt High School.

Despite winning the first set, the Lady Bears were too banged up in the end as the Lady Rabbits won the next three sets. The final set scores were 25-16, 22-25, 24-26 and 19-25.

Key players Kelly Contreras and Ashlynn Smith were both dealing with injuries before the match and tried to play through it.

That type of grittiness is what Coach Cheryl Cromleigh has been saying from the beginning of the season is one of her favorite aspects of this team.

“The girls fought until the bitter end with all their heart,” Cromleigh said. “That is one of the things that always come to mind about this team. They fight and they don’t give up.”

The new look of the Gold-Burg team has won people’s respect the last two years with 14 wins and several good showing in tournaments. Team’s know they can no longer write the Lady Bears off any more.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Lady Horns played in the area playoff game on Thursday night against Bryson at Jacksboro.

The Lady Horns came up short as they lost 3-0 to the Cowgirls. The set scores were 25-17, 25-10 and 25-14.

Coach Cori Hayes was disappointed his team’s season came to an end, but was proud with the progress his team made throughout the season with them being so young.

“Tough way to end the season, but like I told my girls only one team goes home at the end of the year on a win,” Hayes said. “We played hard and showed growth from when we played Bryson in late August to now and just shows much potential this team has for next year.”

The young team knew it was going to be a tough year and despite not many wins, the Lady Horns are poised to start competing better next year with a full season of tough lessons learned together.

