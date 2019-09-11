Police arrest arson suspect

Lisa Barnes

A 41-year-old Bowie woman sought in connection with an Oct. 2 house fire was arrested Wednesday night on two warrants for arson.

Sgt. Bob Blackburn of the Bowie Police Department said Lisa Ann Barnes was arrested at a home located at 419 Green Street about 9 p.m. Nov. 6. A Crime Stopper’s tip led to police and officers from the Montague County sheriff’s office going to the property to search for Barnes.

Blackburn said the owner of the property was cooperative with officers as the arson arrest warrants were served on Barnes. As of Friday she remained in the county jail on the two arson complaints, first and second degree felonies with bonds totaling $40,000, plus three capias pro fine misdemeanor warrants $1,814.80 in fines. Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.