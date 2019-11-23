Prairie Valley teams beat Chico

Both Prairie Valley basketball teams opened the season on Tuesday at home against Chico.

The Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs picked up wins to start the year on a good note.

The girls were up first and won a low scoring battle 19-13. Hailey Winkler led the team with seven points and collected four steals. Emily Carpenter had a team high 10 rebounds and five steals to go with five points.



The boy’s team played better, beating the Dragons 52-36. The Bulldogs hustled and played with great effort all game while shooting a good percentage from three-point range.

Nicholas Bell led the team with 24 points, six rebounds and six steals. Brock Tompkins had nine points while adding four rebounds. Sergio Mancilla and Konner Ritchie each had three assists to lead the team.

Both teams next will travel to Northside to play at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 26.

