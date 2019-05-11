Rusty Dale Kittrell

December 5, 1985 – November 2, 2019

GAINESVILLE – Rusty Dale Kittrell, 33, died on Nov. 2, 2019 in Denton, TX.

A graveside service was at 1 p.m. on Nov. 7 at Cowboy’s Last Ride Cemetery in Bowie with James Priest officiating.

Kittrell was born on Dec. 5, 1985 in Bowie to Ralph and Mary (Pilz) Kittrell. He attended Bowie High School. Kittrell worked as a welder and roughneck in the oilfield. He was a Christian and loved the Lord with all his heart.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Clarence and Alice Faye Kittrell.

He is survived by his son, Brayden Dale Kittrell, Gainesville; parents, Ralph Kittrell, Sunset and Mary Kittrell, Gainesville; brother, Phillip Kittrell, Gainesville; and numerous cousins, aunts and uncles.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.