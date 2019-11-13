Saint Jo wins first district title since 2010

By Jordan Neal

The Saint Jo Panthers overcame their first loss the previous game by beating Perrin-Whitt on senior night Friday to win the program’s first district title since 2010.

The Panthers overcame an early 16-0 hole to win 56-36. With all three of the top teams in district only suffering one loss to the another, that 20 point margin of victory proved to the be the difference for Saint Jo winning the title, even though a win would have guaranteed a playoff berth.

