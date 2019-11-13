Sheriff offers comp time, salary scale proposals

By BARBARA GREEN

Sheriff Marshall Thomas made pitches Tuesday for changes in compensatory time for law enforcement and the addition of a pay scale for new sheriff’s office employees, but members of the commissioner’s court took no action preferring to study both issues and wait for a new human resource officer.

The court met Tuesday due to Monday’s Veteran’s Day holiday.

For many years overtime for law enforcement has been an ongoing battle for county government.

Law officers are under different requirements than regular salaried employees as their overtime is often “banked” and they are expected to take time off. However, the office runs into problems when they are short-handed or when an employee with lots of hours leaves the job and has to be paid for that “banked” time.

The current employee policy sets a limit of 100 hours, however, Thomas asked to change it to 250 hours explaining in the event of a major crime incident it provides a bit more leeway to juggle the staff and their comp time.

