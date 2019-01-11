Ted Wilson

November 30, 1945 – October 30, 2019

BOWIE – Ted Wilson, 73, passed away on Oct. 30, 2019 in his sleep following a brief stay in the hospital.

A funeral service was at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 31 in Greenwood Chapel. Entombment was at Greenwood Mausoleum. An open visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 at the Greenwood

Chapel.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Wilson; brother, Glenn Wilson and his parents.

He is survived by his daughters, Tammi Patil and husband Viraj, and Valarie Havens; grandchildren, Janeesa and boyfriend Richard, Calina and husband Chad, Kaleb and Nathan; great grandchildren, Anabella and Emily; and numerous brothers and sisters-in-law; numerous nieces and nephews, and extended family.

Paid publication

Greenwood Funeral Homes & Cremation

3100 White Settlement Road | Fort Worth, TX

817-336-0584 | greenwoodfuneralhomes.com