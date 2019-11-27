Thanksgiving Day meals readied in Bowie, Nocona

The communities of Bowie and Nocona will be serving up free holiday meals on Thanksgiving Day, and they encourage anyone who may be alone, may not want or have the ability to cook or who would just like to enjoy some fellowship to attend.

In Bowie meals will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First United Church of Bowie, 1515 North Jefferson. Delivery and take-out will be available. Orders will be taken through noon on Nov. 27 for meals. Call the church office at 872-3384 to place an order or reservation.

In Nocona the community dinner will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Veranda Inn Events Center. Those wishing to order a meal may call Belinda Hendrix at 531-1885.

They also invite volunteers to help with serving, deliveries and of course clean-up. Those who may want to help with providing food or supplies also may contact the above numbers.