Time change a good opportunity to check smoke, CO detectors

As you change the clocks back one hour this week when daylight savings time ends, local firefighters encourage everyone to check the smoke and carbon monoxide detectors within their homes and businesses at the same time.

The time changes at 2 a.m. Nov. 3 as we fall back one hour. Bowie Fire Chief Doug Page said this also is a great time to put fresh batteries in your alarms, and if you have long-term batteries, test the unit to make sure it is still operational.

Smoke and carbon monoxide alarms do an important job of giving you and your family time to escape a fire or CO poisoning incident, but only if they have batteries that are working. The industry recommends replacing batteries in basic alarms once every year. Read the full story and all the tips in your weekend Bowie News.