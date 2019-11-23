Ad

Traditional Thanksgiving meal costs fall slightly

Attention grocery shoppers for turkey day
 A traditional, Texas-style Thanksgiving dinner for 10 will cost $48.01 this year, down 48 cents, according to the special Texas Farm Bureau (TFB) Thanksgiving Meal Report.
The survey records the cost of 10 holiday staples—-  including turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce and pecan pie.
“Preparing large holiday meals can be expensive,” TFB President Russell Boening said. “But this year, Texans can budget a little less for the traditional Thanksgiving meal.” Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.

