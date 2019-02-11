Volleyball Roundup

Prairie Valley vs Gold-Burg

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs traveled to Gold-Burg on Tuesday to see if they could wrap up a second straight district title.

The Lady Bulldogs won in straight sets against a Lady Bears team who was celebrating senior night and had been aiming to take them down since the beginning of the season.

Prairie Valley won with scores of 25-10, 25-9 and 25-14.

The Lady Bulldogs Coach Jeannie Carpenter was proud of how her team played considering the circumstances.

With the tragic passing of a fellow student this week on top of most of the team competing in the regional cross country meet the day before, Carpenter was not sure what her team would give her mentally or physically.

“In true Lady Bulldog fashion these girls rallied together and dominated the court,” Carpenter said. “Even with all the rivalry this game held, the Gold-Burg team took time to pray with us before the game. It was emotional and a true testament that we can be fierce competitors on the court, but off the court it is about friendship, compassion and mutual respect amongst teams and players.”

The Lady Bears will first have to win their bi-district game against Grafor at 6:30 p.m. at Perrin-Whitt on Nov. 5.

With the district title, the Lady Bulldogs get a bye into an area playoff game where they will play Savoy at 7 p.m. in Valley View on Nov. 7.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Lady Horns finished off district on Tuesday with a tough match at 2A Lindsay.

The Lady Knights beat the Lady Horns in straight sets with scores of 25-9, 25-7 and 25-6.

Coach Cori Hayes thought his team held up well against the bigger 2A Lindsay and liked how his girls competed.

“We came out and our mindset was to get ready for our playoff game and dig in on defense,” Hayes said.

Facing only one 1A team in almost two months hopes to have paid off when Forestburg goes to the playoffs. The Lady Horns play Bryson at Jacksboro on Nov. 7.

