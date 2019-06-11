Wearable fall trends

(Family Features) The fall season is all about remixing modern classics, which means some fall trends may already be hanging in your closet. However, if you decide to upgrade a few basics, you can find plenty of worthy investment pieces this season that you can wear again and again for years to come.

Be Romantic

Shift your favorite summer florals forward with a cozy knit cardigan and military-esque boots. A zip-up sweatshirt, sneakers and a choker can add a little grunge to a midi or maxi skirt.

“I love the unexpected touch of punk paired with softer pretty pieces,” said Bobbie Thomas, NBC’s “Today” style editor and author of “The Power of Style: Everything You Need to Know Before You Get Dressed Tomorrow.”

Your 9-5 tops can also work for evenings and weekends – a soft tie-neck blouse can elevate a pair of faux leather leggings; just add a blazer and some heavy metal with chains. Or add a touch of lace with a camisole under a v-neck sweater.

Do Denim

Jeans – along with jean jackets, dresses, skirts, jumpers and more – are en vogue. In fact, denim from head to toe is definitely a do and serves up an effortless cool factor, Thomas said. Advanced textiles offer new washes and game-changing fit options.

“When it comes to your basic blues, style and science are blending seamlessly to better fit our figures today,” she said. “The optic technology in Lee’s Shape Illusions collection exemplifies a 360-degree design approach that lifts, lengthens and flatters from every angle. My favorite part is that they’ve applied this to both tops and bottoms with strategic seaming, side panels and enhanced pockets for under $30 – and it’s size inclusive.”

Go Green

A treasure trove of jewel tones is in store this season. However, Mother Nature inspires a fresh, standout shade of green – from pistachio to emerald to forest – for a way to layer in color this season. If you’re looking for just a dash, a chic pair of earrings or a bold manicure is an easy way to go green.

“Its organic essence allows green to mix well with any hue,” Thomas said. “A kelly green handbag pops against a classic black and white ensemble while hunter green is a sophisticated compliment to pale pink. Mint looks delicious when mixed with rich browns and chartreuse is the perfect jolt to navy.”

Borrow from the Boys

While suiting is on the scene, oversize blazers are really back, Thomas said. Though models in editorials often sport them draped over the shoulder, she suggests a more practical way to wear the look.

“Keep your look sleek underneath to avoid losing your silhouette and consider making it your own with the definition of a belt or cross-body bag,” Thomas said.

From laid back lumberjack to traditional tartan, fall is also the perfect time to be mad for plaid. The pattern is dominant in stores this year with nearly every colorway imaginable and options like coats and carry-alls.

Boot Up

Kick your look up a notch this fall with a boot. From pointy to square toe styles, chunky combat lace ups to western ankle booties and everything in-between, there really is something for almost everyone.

“I’m not sure there is a boot that’s not in style this season,” Thomas said.

Find more inspiration to make a fall fashion statement at Lee.com.

SOURCE:

Lee