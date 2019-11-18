What movies are you most thankful for?

What movies are consumers most “thankful for?” Redbox is out with its findings. 10 flicks that movie lovers named – some surprising and fun picks. Timely for the season.

Redbox.com asked:

What movie are you most thankful for? (Thanksgiving)

More than 620 movie fans responded ranking the movies they’re most thankful for:

1. The Princess Bride

2. It’s A Wonderful Life

3. Forrest Gump

4. The Goonies

5. The Shawshank Redemption

6. Coco

7. Saving Private Ryan

8. The Breakfast Club

9. The Sound of Music

10. The Lion King (1994)

Source: A survey of 626 highly engaged Redbox Customers, 10/15 – 10/27