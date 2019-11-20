Wind farm opponents offer other side of equation

By BARBARA GREEN

Bowie Independent School District Trustees conducted a brief meeting prior to a board team training program Monday night.

Bryan Barton of the North Texas Heritage Association, LLC spoke to the board during public comments. The recently formed organization promotes the rural lifestyle through its nearly 600 members who own some 420,000 acres of land across North Texas.

Barton told the board very soon the district will be approached by an international wind farm company about the development of the Black Angus Wind Project to be located in Clay and Montague Counties. This project has been in the works for almost two years and has created a great deal of controversy.

This wind farm would install a minimum of 100 turbines that rise 150 stories high. Barton said the development company will seek a 313 tax exemption from the district.

“This is a big decision you will face in the next six months or so, but it will be a decision with ramifications that last 20 years,” said Barton.

