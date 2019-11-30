Young Saint Jo hosts Notre Dame

The Saint Jo Panthers had their first home game Tuesday night against Notre Dame from Wichita Falls despite most of the team missing due to football.

The young and inexperienced Panthers came up short against the Knights 46-38 in a game that was pretty competitive until the end.

The game was delayed due to a miscommunication with the referees. One showed up 30 minutes after the scheduled start and the teams agreed to start with one referee. The second showed up for the final quarter.

The first quarter was slow to get going for both teams in the physical game. Notre Dame only held a 10-9 lead after the first quarter.

Saint Jo got a boost in the second quarter as Brice Durham made two three-pointers and scored eight points. The Panthers held a narrow lead 23-22 at halftime despite the youth and inexperience.

Saint Jo started the third quarter great and built its biggest lead 30-23in the first two minutes.

From there the Panthers offense struggled while the Knights slowly clawed back and took back the lead to start the fourth quarter 33-31.

Saint Jo scored the first five points in a minute sequence with a three from Durham and a basket from older brother Brock Durham, to take a 36-33 lead with five minutes to go.

From there, the offense struggled as Notre Dame again took its time to come back and ultimately take the lead.

Down 37-36 with 2:20 to go, the Panthers forced a miss, but the Knights were there for the offensive rebound tip in to go up 39-36.

With a chance to tie the score with a little more than a minute left, Saint Jo turned the ball over and Notre Dame converted at the other end and was fouled in the process. The free throw was good to make the score 42-36.

The Panthers did score quickly, but the Knights scored twice more to ice the game and win 46-38.

Saint Jo hosts Sacred Heart at 2 p.m. on Dec. 3.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.