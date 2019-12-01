1A volleyball all-district list released

With the volleyball season over, all-district awards for all of Montague County’s 1A teams have been announced.

For Prairie Valley Emily Carpenter was named the district’s most valuable player. Other Lady Bulldogs who earned superlative awards included Shelby Roof being named offensive MVP, Veronica Gutierrez named outstanding server and CeCe Mahin being named blocker of the year.

Varsity players Haley Winkler, Taylor Franklin and Molly Gilleland were named to the district’s first team.

For Saint Jo, Hannah Reyling earned the district MVP award. The Lady Panthers had many other players wrack up superlative awards including Paityn Holley earning offensive MVP, Kaitline Harris setter MVP, Kassidy Pitman libero MVP, Avery Thompson earning co-newcomer of the year honors and Charile Hamilton earning coach of the year.

Varsity players Kymber Pitman, Emma Martin, Elaina Everson and Shaden Johnson were named to the district’s first team.

Gold-Burg had Nicole Tinerella named the district’s defensive MVP. Shiane Delaney was named the district’s newcomer of the year award. Taylor Lyons and Preslie Darden were named to the district’s first team.

Varsity players Kelly Contreras, Ashlynn Smith, Ashlyn Brown, Maddie Baumeister and Sierra Weaver were named to the district second team. Jylian Taylor and Sadie Whitaker were named to the honorable mention team.

For Forestburg Athena Britain was named the district’s defensive MVP. Keeleigh Burnam was also named the district’s co-newcomer of the year.

Varsity players Bailey Payne, Rebeca Sanchez, Katie Willett, Katelyn Park and Shelby Bradley were named to the district’s first team.

The full list is in the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.