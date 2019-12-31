2019 news took many turns: Old year fades we look back

The new year signals not only beginnings, but brings endings. As 2019 fades The Bowie News looks back at many of the top news stories that lead our coverage during the year. There were political tirades, community celebrations and many other tales good and bad.

We look through the months and hopefully we include things that touched your life or made a difference. Let us know if there was news you feel should have been included. Share your comments on our Facebook page.

January

The new year opened on day one with the swearing in of eight new Montague County elected officials. The slate of leaders included: County Judge Rick Lewis, Commissioners Bob Langford and Mike Mayfield, Justice of the Peace One David Allen, Justice of the Peace Two Kevin Benton, District Clerk Lesia Darden, County Clerk Glenda Henson and County Treasurer LaVonda Langford.

At the county level, Sheriff Marshall Thomas says he doesn’t understand why there is any confusion over a stock law which was approved by county voters in 1905. In late 2018 he told the commissioner’s court he found the election results where voters were asked to decide whether horses, mules, jacks, jennets and cattle shall be permitted to run at large in the county. The law passed 663-142.

The picnic areas at Selma Park closest to Lake Amon G. Carter are under water this morning as the lake and park were closed. (May 4 2019 Photo by Barbara Green)

Read the full story on all the top news events covered by your Bowie News during 2019.