By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Bowie Independent School District Trustees got a crash course in “Turf 101,” Monday night as it considers the future of athletic field turf during the next few years.

The board also received its 2018-19 outside audit presented by a new audit firm, Edgin, Parkman, Fleming & Fleming, PC of Wichita Falls. This was the first time in more than 20 years the district has worked with a new auditor as Stephen Gilland informed the district several months ago he would no longer be available for the audit.

David Teal of Hellas Turf explained the structure and composition of a turf system, which he said will last on average eight to 12-plus years depending on the material and its use. He emphasized all turf systems are not the same as he reviewed turf material, backing, infill systems, and weight.

Teal said safety is the primary focus and the safety of a turf system must be “measurable.” The Synthetic Turf Council establishes standards for the industry as all products are tested by a third party.

Preliminary estimates to replace the stadium turf at Jackrabbit Stadium run from $450,000 to $550,000.

Read the full story in your mid-week Bowie News.