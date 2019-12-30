Arvel Clint Wall

June 6, 1941 – Decemeber 24, 2019

NOCONA – Arvel Clint Wall, 78, died on Dec. 24, 2019 in Nocona, TX.

There was a visitation from 5-6 p.m. on Dec. 29 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel.

A funeral service was at 11 a.m. on Dec. 30 at the Montague County Cowboy Church in Montague with Pastor Joe Caballero officiating. Interment followed in the Nocona Cemetery.

Wall was born on June 6, 1941 on Stanfield Ranch in Montague County Texas to Orel Clinton and Elsie Durham Wall.

He worked mostly for the county. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Nocona, Oklahoma Western Swing Hall of Fame, Scottish Rite and a Past Master of the Saint Jo Masonic Lodge#483.

He married Johnnie Stuart on March 31, 1962 in Jasper. They had three children. Wall served in the United States Army.

He is preceded in death by his parents and great granddaughter, Amarissa Grottie.

He is survived by his children, Kim Renae Morris, Nocona, Randall Clinton Wall, Keller, Robert Wayne “Red” Wall, Nocona and Eddie Robinson; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Memorial donations may be made to Solaris Hospice.