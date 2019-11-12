Basketball Roundup

A lot of Montague County teams went to their first tournament’s last weekend.

Prairie Valley girl’s and boy’s teams came away with hardware at Chico while the Saint Jo boy’s team put together a solid 2-2 at Alvord less than a week after football ended.

Prairie Valley Girls

The Lady Bulldogs played three games at Chico and ultimately finished third overall after going 2-1.

Prairie Valley first beat Perrin-Whitt 43-29 before falling to 4A Kennedale’s JV team 40-25 suffering its first loss of the season. The Lady Bulldogs then played the tournament host and won a low scoring, but competitive battle 30-24.



Prairie Valley Boys

The Prairie Valley boys team won the consolation side of the bracket at Chico. The Bulldogs struggled in their first game against Itasca. The Wampus Cats press proved too much early for Prairie Valley to fight back, losing 60-24.

The Bulldogs bounced back against Denton Calvary’s JV team the next day.

Prairie Valley played a cleaner game and won easily 66-35 to play the tournament host. Even with the three-ball not working to its full potential, the Bulldogs won by double digits to win 52-37.

Nicholas Bell was named to the all-tournament team.

Saint Jo Boys

The Panthers went 2-2 at Alvord with the majority of returning players coming straight from a long football playoff run that ended the previous week.

Saint Jo picked up wins against Ryan (OK.) 59-44 and the 3A Boyd 42-32. The Panthers also lost to the tournament host Bulldogs 66-36 and Tioga 59-42.

Logan Morman led the team in scoring in three of games and was named to the all-tournament team.

