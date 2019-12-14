Basketball Roundup

Bellevue girls

The Lady Eagles traveled to play at 3A City View on Tuesday, hoping to test themselves against the bigger school and ended up winning 48-39.

Bellevue dominated the Lady Mustangs for most of the game and led 30-17 at halftime and by more than 20 points at one point thanks to its press defense and shoot first ask questions later offense.

Austin Ford led the team with 24 points. Sky-Lar Embry and Kaylee Trail both had eight points to help.

Bellevue plays at the Mesquite Pit Classic this weekend in its final few games before district play kicks of next week at Saint Jo at 6 p.m. on Dec. 17.

Saint Jo boys

The Panthers played the team that ended their season last year in the playoffs, number two state-ranked Graford at their gym on Tuesday.

With a little more than a week of practice and a recent tournament under its belt, an upset from Saint Jo would be asking a lot and the Rabbits showed why winning 72-28.

The Panthers could not keep up with that level of shooting early on.

Connor Thompson led the team with eight points while Logan Morman scored six points.

Saint Jo plays at the Era tournament this weekend before traveling to 3A Paradise next week to play at 5 p.m. on Dec. 17.

Prairie Valley girls

The Lady Bulldogs played at private school Sacred Heart on Tuesday.

The Lady Tigers got control early and won by a good margin 51-34. Prairie Valley struggled to keep up with their good shooting while also dealing with some injuries to the team and getting some younger players up to speed.

Shelby Roof led the team with 11 points. Emily Carpenter had eight points while grabbing seven rebounds. Hailey Winkler stole a game high seven times.

It was one of the few games this season Prairie Valley has not really been in. With one of those behind them now and the Mineral Wells tournament this weekend, the Lady Bulldogs only have a couple of games to regroup.

District play starts for Prairie Valley at district favorite Slidell at 6 p.m. on Dec. 20.

Prairie Valley boys

The Bulldogs traveled to play Sacred Heart on Tuesday.

The private school beat Prairie Valley in a physical game 47-38. A slow start was not ideal, but the Bulldogs closed the gap at the end of the first and most of the second quarter.

With a good start to the third, Prairie Valley was feeling good about being able to take the lead. Unfortunately, the Tigers came out on a 14-6 run to start the second half and the Bulldogs could never recover.

Nicholas Bell led the team with 13 points while Brock Tompkins was right behind him with 11 points.

Prairie Valley only has two tournaments left with no games in between before district play starts on Jan. 3. The Bulldogs play in the Blue Ridge tournament this weekend and will next play in the Wichita Christian tournament on Dec. 27-28.

Gold-Burg boys

The Bears hosted Era on Tuesday after a bit of break.

The Hornets took it to Gold-Burg, winning 68-19. A scoreless first quarter spelled doom for the Bears as Era got off to a good start offensively. In the end, the young Gold-Burg squad did not have the fire power to come back.

Will Hodges led the team with seven points while Dusty Weaver was second with five points.

The Bears have one final game before the holiday break and district play. They host Petrolia at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 19.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.