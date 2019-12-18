Basketball Roundup

Prairie Valley girls

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs played at the Mineral Wells tournament.

Despite losing its opening game against Besthesda 35-21, Prairie Valley rallied to win against High Point (49-10) and Inspired Vision (28-27) to win the consolation bracket. Hailey Winkler was named to the all-tournament team after scoring 20 points for the team.

Coach Jeannie Carpenter likes where her team is and even with district starting this week, there is the holiday tournament at Wichita Christian still left to get everything going before district play really kicks in.

The Lady Bulldogs travel to Slidell to play at 6 p.m. on Dec. 20.

Saint Jo boys

Saint Jo earned a second place finish at Era after going 2-1.

The Panthers beat Sacred Heart 45-35 and Perrin-Whitt 66-30 to reach the championship game. Unfortunately, the Hornets just hung on to beat Saint Jo 32-31 to win the tournament.

Coach Lyndon Cook likes the effort his team is putting in on the defensive end, but knows there is still some work to do on the offensive side. Saint Jo hosts Collinsville at 5 p.m. on Dec. 20.

Bellevue girls

The Bellevue Lady Eagles went 2-2 at the Mesquite Pit Classic last weekend.

The Lady Eagles picked up wins against Petrolia (60-28) and Paradise (46-29). Bellevue lost to Eula (50-21) and Tolar (51-43).

With district play starting this week, Coach John McGee thinks his team is ready to try and compete for a district title after coming so close last year.

The Lady Eagles host Gold-Burg at 6 p.m. on Dec. 20.

Prairie Valley boys

The Prairie Valley Bulldogs traveled to Blue Ridge and went 1-4.

The Bulldogs picked up a win against Chico 37-22, but lost to Blue Ridge, Shelton, Community and Leon.

Coach Seth Stephens knew the tournament would be a tough challenge with most schools being much bigger than Prairie Valley. He hopes the up in competition will pay off down the line with district play starting in early January.

The Bulldogs next travel to Henrietta to play its junior varsity at 2 p.m. on Dec. 20.

Forestburg boys

The Forestburg Longhorns traveled to Electra on Friday.

The Longhorns lost 76-29 as Coach Eldon Van Hooser felt his team had too many turnovers and did not shoot the ball well. Zach Bradley led the team with 12 points and seven rebounds. Braxton Osteen joined him in double figures with 10 points.

Forestburg next plays at Chico at 4 p.m. on Dec. 20.

Gold-Burg girls

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears traveled to Vernon Northside on Friday.

The Lady Bears lost 64-17 to the Lady Indians. Coach Carlynn Murguia felt like her team was not ready for the pressure defense from Vernon, but likes how her team is coming along.

Taylor Lyon led the team with 11 points.

The Lady Bears travel to Bellevue to play at 6 p.m. on Dec. 20.

Gold-Burg boys

The Gold-Burg Bears battled Vernon Northside on Friday.

The Indians pulled away in the second half to win 44-28 after trailing only 21-14 at halftime. Jacob Reno led the team with nine points.

Coach Leo Murguia liked how his team played throughout despite the loss.

The Bears next host Petrolia at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 19.