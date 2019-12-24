Basketball Roundup

Bellevue vs Gold-Burg girls

Before Christmas break the Bellevue Lady Eagles hosted Gold-Burg in the second district game of the season.

The Lady Eagles came through with a big win 73-19 to move to a 2-0 record and stay in the hunt for a district title.

The physical press from Bellevue was too much for the Lady Bears. Sky-Lar Embry had a game high 35 points for the Lady Eagles while Austin Ford scored 16 as well.

Bellevue Coach John McGee likes the start to district play his team has in the first week. With ambitions for challenging perpetual district favorite Slidell for the district crown, his team took care of business.

Bellevue next plays at the Windthorst holiday tournament on Dec. 26-28 to get back into things.

The young Gold-Burg team got the short end of the stick. In the first week of district play the Lady Bears played arguably the top two teams in district.

Gold-Burg is confident against some of the other teams in its district it can compete better as the team continues to come together and gain confidence.

The Lady Bears next host Midway at 6 p.m. on Jan. 3.

Saint Jo boys

The Saint Jo Panthers were able to go into the break feeling good about themselves getting a double-digit win at home against 2A Collinsville.

The Panthers won 62-48 as they got out to a good start from the get go.

Saint Jo scored 14 points in the first quarter and 21 points in the second. The Panthers led the Pirates 35-19 at halftime.

From there Saint Jo continued things in the third quarter and was able to coast in the fourth quarter for the win.

Seniors Connor Thompson and Logan Morman both performed well offensively. Thompson finished with 26 points and Morman with 14.

Coach Lyndon Cook also praised Brock Durham and Logan Brawner for their play on the defensive end as he felt the game was the perfect note to go into the Christmas break on.

The Panthers will play in the North Central Texas College holiday tournament in Gainesville on Dec. 26-28 to get ready for the start of district play.

Gold-Burg boys

The Gold-Burg boys hosted Petrolia on Thursday night heading into the holiday break.

The Bears lost 67-36 to the Pirates.

Gold-Burg could not keep up with Petrolia’s 19 points in the first quarter, but was still in the game at halftime as the pace slowed down. The Bears only trailed 28-20 at halftime.

Unfortunately, the Pirates had big offensive performances in the third and fourth quarter while Gold-Burg struggled from the field.

The young Bears team was led by their only senior Jacob Reno, who scored 17 points. Kani Grace was second with seven points.

Coach Leo Murguia hopes the tough test against the 2A school will be enough to get the team ready.

Gold-Burg kicks-off district play at home against Midway at 7 p.m. on Jan. 3