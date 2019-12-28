Bellevue sports 2019 highlights

For Bellevue, the Lady Eagles started the year strong as the girls basketball team challenged Slidell for the district title. The teams had to play a play-in game before the playoffs to determine who would take the title, but unfortunately fell just short in overtime.

Bellevue still went two rounds deep in the playoffs with a win against Throckmorton, but would lose to Dodd City in the area round.

Before the school year was out, in track and field senior FreeDom Morris qualified for the state track meet in the high jump.

During the fall season the girls cross country team would finish third at the district meet and qualify for the regional meet for the third straight year in program history.