Bowie Chamber invites you to save the date for banquet

The Bowie Chamber of Commerce invites you to “save the date,” for its annual banquet on Jan. 27 and to submit nominations for its volunteer and business awards.

Theme for this year’s program is “Embracing the pioneer spirit,” honoring those hearty people who developed Bowie. Tickets for the banquet will soon be available for sale.

During the next few weeks the board of directors will submit names to chamber membership to fill the four board openings and in January elects new officers, who will be introduced at the banquet.

The chamber has several awards where it seeks public input on nominees. Award winners will be named at the banquet.

