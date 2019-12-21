Bowie Jackrabbits tackle Ponder Lions

By Jordan Neal

sports@bowienewsonline.com

The Bowie Jackrabbits traveled to Ponder on Tuesday to take on a tough Lions team.

The Jackrabbits slow start cost them as the hole proved too much to climb out of as Ponder won 57-47.

The energy to start the game was not great for Bowie. The Lions took advantage, almost building a double-digit lead in the first quarter 17-8.

The Jackrabbits bounced back in the second quarter and closed the gap. They got one of Ponder’s big men in foul trouble which made life easier with him on the bench. With the momentum turning in its favor and trailing only 26-23 at halftime, Bowie was sure it would not be long before it was taking the lead.

