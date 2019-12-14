Bowie loses shoot-out at Burkburnett

The Bowie Jackrabbits traveled to Burkburnett to face the ever energetic and pressing Bulldogs on Tuesday.

It was a shootout and a track meet from the start as the teams combined for 178 points, but in the end Burkburnett came out on top 100-78.

The Jackrabbits came into the game fresh off of their hosted tournament. One of Bowie’s two wins came against the JV squad of the Bulldogs, but Tuesday it was going to play the varsity team.

Burkburnett plays an aggressive style of press defense that requires constant substitutions at almost every dead ball. The players on the floor feed their energy off the bench and the crowd as the Bulldogs look to push the pace of the game to its limit.

Coach Jonathon Horton and the team knew they had to be ready.

“We started the game better than we have started any game all year,” Horton said. “We were prepared to play. We understood the environment. We knew they had a good student section. We knew their gym had tradition. It was going to be loud. It was going to be a fun place to play.”

The teams went back and forth in the first quarter as Burkburnett held a small lead 25-22. In the second quarter, Bowie’s offense ticked below 20 points while the Bulldogs offense more than equaled their total from the first quarter. Burkburnett led 51-37 at halftime.

The Jackrabbits offense did better in the second half scoring 20 and 21 points in the third and fourth quarters. Unfortunately, they just could not catch the scorching Bulldogs, whose lead slowly grew even more. The final was 100-78.

Trevor Vann led Bowie with 25 points and five rebounds. Braden Armstrong scored 18 points, handed out six assists and grabbed four rebounds.

Boo Oakley scored 11 points and led the team with eight assists. Cade Thompson also finished in double figures scoring 11 points and grabbing four rebounds.

Offensively, it was easily the Jackrabbits best offensive showing. The team shot more than 50 percent from the field and from three-point range.

Bowie also worked the aggressive Bulldog defense against them, heading to the free throw line for 23 shots and knocking down 70 percent of them. Unfortunately, Burkburnett shot almost as well from the field though the Bulldogs had 16 more attempts.

The Jackrabbits next game is at Ponder at 7 p.m. on Dec. 17.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of weekend edition of the Bowie News.